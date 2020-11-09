November 9, 2020 - Due to COVID concerns, Horizons Savannah is taking its eighth annual Grab a Bag for Kids event virtual. This live and silent purse auction allows guests to bid online for designer handbags, vacation experiences and more. 

The live auction and virtual gathering will take place Friday, Nov. 13, at 12:30 p.m. 
 
Proceeds from Grab a Bag for Kids will benefit students who need community support more than ever. Extended school closures to in-person learning are widening the achievement gap for under-resourced students. To help close the gap, Horizons Savannah has shifted its efforts to distributing laptops, iPads and providing Wi-Fi access to students to ensure connection to virtual learning. 

Horizons also provided virtual programming to keep youth engaged in learning throughout the summer. This school year, the program has continued during after-school hours with the addition of free tutoring. Horizons has also provided back-to-school supplies and over 1,000 books for at-home libraries. 
 
Among the auction items available at the Grab a Bag for Kids event is an incredible getaway package valued at over $5,000 from Montage Palmetto Bluff. Participants may access the auction with a minimum donation of $30 to Horizons Savannah. 

For more information, visit: https://savcds.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GrabaBagforKids2020/tabid/1184026/Default.aspx

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.