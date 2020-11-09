November 9, 2020 - Due to COVID concerns, Horizons Savannah is taking its eighth annual Grab a Bag for Kids event virtual. This live and silent purse auction allows guests to bid online for designer handbags, vacation experiences and more.
Horizons also provided virtual programming to keep youth engaged in learning throughout the summer. This school year, the program has continued during after-school hours with the addition of free tutoring. Horizons has also provided back-to-school supplies and over 1,000 books for at-home libraries.
For more information, visit: https://savcds.ejoinme.org/MyEvents/GrabaBagforKids2020/tabid/1184026/Default.aspx
