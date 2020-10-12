October 12, 2020 - The Enmarket Charity Classic at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship raised a total of $150,000 for three charities.
“Thanks to the Enmarket Charity Classic, we were able to give $65,000 to the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire, which serves families of fallen first responders; $65,000 to Make-a-Wish Georgia, which grants wishes of seriously ill children; and $20,000 to Second Harvest Food Bank,” Cheyenne Overby, Savannah Golf Championship Tournament Director said.
The Enmarket Charity Classic is part of Enmarket’s Enrich Life Campaigns which involve a variety of projects that range from sponsoring the Savannah Golf Championship to fundraisers in the chain’s 128 stores to benefit the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.
“These diverse projects reflect the spirit of our mission statement, to enrich life,” said Brett Giesick, president of Enmarket. “Our involvement with the Savannah Golf Championship and the next generation of PGA Tour stars demonstrates our interest in healthy lifestyles, as reflected in the many athletic events we are involved in.”
Mark Dana, President, 200 Club of the Coastal Empire said, “The Two Hundred Club and the many family members we proudly and honorably serve, are grateful for the tremendous generosity shown by the wonderful Enmarket family. We have truly enjoyed watching our surviving family members attend and graduate college without any debt. This would not be possible without the generosity shown by Enmarket.”
On Sept. 29, a full field of 144 players teed off in a shotgun start at the Enmarket Charity Classic at The Landings Club-Deer Creek course, the site of the Korn Ferry Tour’s Savannah Golf Championship. The Savannah Golf Championship took place later that same week and on Sept. 30, top sponsors had the opportunity to play in the Savannah Golf Championship’s Skyway Capital Markets Pro-Am and to participate in a private player clinic with a professional from the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA Tour’s developmental Tour.
