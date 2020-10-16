October 16, 2020 - Savannah SCORE has announced the eight finalists and its panel of judges for the organization’s 3rd Annual BizPitch Savannah™ entrepreneurial competition. BizPitch Savannah™ is Savannah SCORE’s kinder, gentler version of TV’s “Shark Tank”. On November 6, the finalists will pitch their business ideas to the judges for a chance to win over $10,000 in cash and free professional services to help launch their new businesses.
According to Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE Chapter Chair, “the eight finalists were selected from a field of 41 applicants. We are excited to have such a great group of aspiring entrepreneurs as our finalists and look forward to seeing who will become our three BizPitch Savannah™ 2020 winners.”
The eight BizPitch Savannah™ 2020 finalists are:
Malena Gauss / Lammergeier Glass Recycling
The first glass recycling company in The Coastal Empire, Lammergeier Glass Recycling is leading efforts to reduce glass waste by offering commercial and residential curbside glass collection services and transfer of the glass to recycling facilities.
Bonnie Gringer / Sharethelovely
Sharethelovely is an e-commerce-based wedding shopping platform that offers consumers fairytale weddings at a fraction of the cost, with zero waste. Through online collaboration with wedding retailers nationwide for the resale of dresses, accessories, and decor, and its proprietary “Online-to-Local Bridge Program,” Sharethelovely makes dream weddings affordable.
Jamal Lawrence, MD / Harvest Health MD
Harvest Health MD (HHMD) will be Savannah’s first black-owned, membership-based Direct Primary
Care (DPC) office, providing full-scope primary care medical services, as well as health and wellness services, to Savannah’s diverse population.
Amy and Scott Pierce / My Nurse Now
The area’s first and only agency to provide Urgent Care services at home, My Nurse Now offers a wide variety of in-person medical, nursing, and therapy services, as well as telemedicine-based services, to
individuals who cannot easily travel to receive the urgent care they need or would prefer to receive care in the comfort and safety of their own home.
Yolanda Rivera-Caudill, MD / The Tiny Beet
A unique pediatric medical practice, The Tiny Beet uses a personalized Lifestyle Medicine approach that addresses the widespread problem of childhood obesity by including behavioral, eating, and sleep habits as key elements in the treatment of chronic illness.
Kaylyn Stone / Oshun
Oshun is a high-end, e-commerce platform providing exposure and new channel opportunities for black-owned, luxury vendors while also providing consumers with a curated assortment of luxury, contemporary, and designer brands.
Erika Tate / Loravore®️ Virtual Learning for Upskilling Professionals (LVL UP)
A digital platform for the K-12 teaching workforce, LVL UP is designed to increase the number of teachers who can effectively deliver digital/remote instruction for their students and broadens teachers' networks for sharing teaching best practices and experiences.
Mary Whalen / Canine Lowcountry Club
Canine Lowcountry Club is an upscale dog daycare, boarding, and training facility located on Wilmington Island. Staffed by highly trained, certified dog trainers, Canine Lowcountry Club will offer local residents and visitors a place where their pets will be well cared-for in an environment of luxury and fun.
The members of the BizPitch Savannah™ 2020 panel of judges are:
Lisa Narcisse - Vice President, Cluster Market Leader IV, Truist
Courtney Rawlins – Director of Operations, Stafford Media Group and President, Buy Local Savannah
Dr. Brent Stubbs – Vice President of Economic Development, Savannah Technical College
Tersh Blissett – President of ServiceEmperor.com, and Past President, Savannah Small Business Chamber of Commerce
Yvonne Jouffrault - startup founder, advisor, and product expert; Director of Marketing for Coastal Voice; and co-founder of TechSAV
For more information, visit bizpitchsavannah.com or contact bizpitchsavannah@gmail.com.
