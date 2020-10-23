October 23, 2020 - Victoria Baylor, TEDx Speaker and Certified Mindset and Brilliance Coach is the featured speaker at the Thursday, Nov. 12, 12 p.m. virtual lunch meeting of Savannah Women in Business.
Amy Pierce, owner of Coastal Care Partners and My Nurse Now and founder of Savannah Women in Business, said “Victoria is truly inspirational. She is passionate about helping professionals and entrepreneurs leverage their brilliance, build their confidence, get a positive mindset, and brand from the inside out. We’re excited that she is joining us for our November Savannah Women in Business Virtual Lunch Meeting.”
Angel Macaulay, real estate expert, board member of Savannah Multi-List Corporation, and founding member of Savannah Women in Business, said "Victoria provides refreshing reminders of what we can incorporate into our everyday lives, and challenges us to keep ourselves as a priority, as we're taking on the world each day. Her message is exactly what busy, exceptional women need to hear regularly."
According to Baylor, “Every entrepreneurial & professional woman wants to know how to exponentially increase her impact and income. Most don't realize their personal brand is the answer and they are their greatest professional advantage. Many are missing out on numerous fulfilling opportunities and thus leaving money on the table. My talk topic will be focused on helping the attendees learn how to "Identify and Monetize their Brand". For more information about Baylor, please visit https://www.victoriabaylor.com/
Savannah Women in Business is a networking and support group for female business owners, executives, and managers in the Chatham County community. For information about the organization and to register for the November event, please contact Amy Pierce, amy@savwomenbiz.com/
