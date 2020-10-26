October 26, 2020 - The 8th Annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament teed off on Oct. 20, 2020 at The Club at Savannah Harbor in Savannah, Ga., raising a record $137,000 to support education and healthcare in coastal Georgia and South Carolina. All proceeds from the tournament will benefit local communities where Parker’s operates stores.
The 2020 Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament attracted 144 registered golfers from across the region, including a number of vendors, suppliers and supporters. A popular raffle included a wide range of prizes, from flat-screen TVs to beach cruisers. Tournament proceeds directly benefit education and healthcare in Georgia and South Carolina communities where Parker’s operates retail stores.
“We appreciate all the support from the sponsors and the players, year after year,” said Parker’s Chief Operating Officer Brandon Hofmann, who organizes the annual Parker’s Fueling the Community Golf Tournament. “This is a tournament that nobody wants to miss. It’s a great experience for a great cause.”
The Imperial Dade team – which included Daniel Gerkin, Brandon Rollins, Rob Freeman and John Marzetta – earned top honors at the golf tournament. The Wilson team won second place, and the Homrich Berg team took third place.
Tom Alshouse won the Longest Drive Contest, and Tom Feldman won the Closest to the Hole Contest. The scramble-format event also featured a catered barbecue lunch, live music and an awards ceremony.
Launched in 2011 with a mission to give back to every community where Parker’s does business, the Parker’s Fueling the Community charitable initiative distributes more than $200,000 annually to public and private schools throughout Georgia and South Carolina. Through the Fueling the Community charitable giving program, Parker’s donates one cent from the sale of every gallon of gas sold on the first Wednesday of each month at all Parker’s locations to schools across Georgia and South Carolina. The funds raised by the golf tournament will supplement the one-cent Wednesday donations to help Parker’s support education and healthcare initiatives throughout the region.
