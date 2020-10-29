October 29, 2020 - Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, Inc in partnership with Phi Beta Sigma, Inc will host their 6th annual fundraiser fashion show on Friday, Oct. 30 at Savannah Station, which is located at 601 Cohen Street in Savannah, Georgia. There will be two shows this year: the first show will begin at 5:30 p.m. and a later show will begin at 8:30 p.m.
General admission tickets cost $35 each and VIP tickets cost $50 each, and can be purchased at Eventbrite. Tickets must be purchased in advance.
“We are giving you the show of the year while raising funds for our local community and highlighting fabulous local designers. This event is a combination of fun, fashion and the future,” said Zelonia Williams, Executive Director of Future Minds, Inc. “And we are taking great care to produce a quality show while following health and safety guidelines closely.”
The show will feature local designers and a celebrity host. Face masks are required, and costumes are optional. The event organizers will adhere to social distancing guidelines for the safety of those in attendance.
