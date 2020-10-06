October 6, 2020 - One of the most anticipated musical events of the year, Picnic in the Park, returns in October, thanks to the support of the City of Savannah and other sponsors. Picnic in the Park 2020 is presented by Savannah Philharmonic (SavPhil).
At a news conference on Sept. 28, SavPhil's Music & Artistic Director Keitaro Harada said, "If it were not for the City of Savannah's Cultural Affairs Department and their support, we would not be able to have Picnic in Park 2020. We are thankful for the City of Savannah's trust that we will put on a safe concert that the community can enjoy."
Harada added that, "with the Picnic in the Park being in October, we thought it would be fun to have a Halloween Mask-A-Rade theme. We want children of all ages to still be able to experience Halloween, and this is a great way to make that happen."
Savannah's Mayor Van Johnson agreed. "The pandemic may have changed our lives, but it can't stop us from living our lives. We look forward to this year's Picnic in the Park and we will be able to reach even more people due to the digital platforms."
According to Katherine Poss, SavPhil's Development Director, “This event traditionally takes place during October in Historic Forsyth Park. This year and due to COVID, we have worked hard to find a way to safely present a best-loved community event to Savannah. I’m delighted to announce that the show will go on and in a virtual format thanks to the generous support of the City of Savannah, WTOC, and Trustees Garden. WTOC will broadcast the concert filmed at Trustees Garden on Sunday, Oct. 18 from 5-6 p.m."
Picnic in the Park 2020 will include a Halloween Mask-A-Rade theme, an Instagram contest, and more. This year’s Picnic in the Park features Keitaro Harada, SavPhil’s conductor, and vocalist Hannah Zazzaro. Richard C. Kessler, Chairman and CEO, The Kessler Collection, will make a special appearance as a guest conductor.
“Decorate your picnic at home and enter our photo contest for prizes! It’s the event you won’t want to miss," Poss said. "Just because we’re all at home, doesn’t mean we can’t have fun! Show us your spookiest Halloween-Mask-A-Rade. The more costumes the better! The only rule is that everyone has to wear a mask in the photo."
How to enter the Mask-A-Rade Contest
1. Follow @savphiharmonic on Instagram
2. Tag SavPhil in your photo
3. Use the hashtag #PIPMask
4. Post your photos by 10:00 am on Monday, October 19.
Winners will be announced on Tuesday, October 20. Prizes are as follows: 1st place receives a $100 gift card from Kroger, 2nd place receives a $50 gas card, and 3rd place receives a $10 gift card from Target. Each winner will also receive a Savannah Philharmonic branded mask. Questions? Contact info@savannahphilharmonic.org
The Savannah Philharmonic is a professional orchestra presenting a full range of concerts each season from classics to pops. Savannah Philharmonic is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization. For more information, visit savannahphilharmonic.org.
