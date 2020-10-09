October 9, 2020 - Join Merchants on Bee, Savannah’s newest and largest antique, vintage and makers market, as it celebrates its grand opening. From Friday, Oct. 23 through Sunday, Oct. 25, enjoy shopping, vendor demos, a raffle and more. The market will be open from 10–6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 1–5 p.m. on Sunday.
“I am thrilled to announce the grand opening of Merchants on Bee. With more than 100 unique vendors in our market, our customers will find an incredible, ever-changing collection of local treasures,” said Donna Sapp Ball, Owner of Merchants on Bee. “To be able to celebrate this occasion by giving back to our community makes this moment even more special, and I am grateful for the opportunity to support America’s Second Harvest.”
Merchants on Bee will be donating a portion of sales from this grand opening weekend to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia. Grand opening guests are encouraged to help support the local food bank by bringing a donation of nonperishable food items to this event.
Face masks must be worn while visiting Merchants on Bee and all grand opening attendees will be asked to stop by a temperature check and hand sanitizing station when entering the market. For the safety of staff, vendors and customers, Merchants on Bee kindly requests that all attendees practice social distancing while visiting the market.
Merchants on Bee is Savannah’s newest and largest antique, vintage and makers market. With over 100 vendors featuring remarkable furniture and collectibles as well as art and handmade items, it is the area’s premier shopping destination for unique home decor, gifts, and souvenirs.
Merchants on Bee is located at 2934 Bee Road, Savannah, Georgia 31404. Regular market hours will be Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.–6 p.m. and Sunday 1–5 p.m. For more information, visit merchantsonbee.com or call the market at 912-354-9742.
