May 9, 2022 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce has named Courtney Rawlins as its new executive director.
“It is an honor to be selected for this position,” explained Rawlins. “I am looking forward to working alongside the Chamber staff, board of directors and city officials toward our shared goal of promoting tourism and highlighting Pooler’s thriving business community.”
A longtime Pooler resident, Rawlins was most recently director of operations at Stafford Media Group. She has also held several noteworthy positions in local organizations, including Buy Local Savannah president from 2020–2021, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce board member from 2020–2022, EmployAbility board member in 2019 and the Pooler Chamber of Commerce Ambassador Council co-chair from 2018–2019. Rawlins’ service to the community has earned her recognition as the 2019 Buy Local Savannah Advocate of the Year and 2017 Pooler Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Year.
Rawlins will succeed Pam Southard, who has served as executive director of the Chamber since 2012, and who guided the organization during a period of remarkable growth and expansion.
“First, I want to say what a pleasure it has been to lead this chamber,” said Southard. “The entire staff has pulled together and not only grown the membership, but presented events for Pooler residents, businesses and our tourists that have shown Pooler is a destination city and one they can be proud and happy to visit.”
Continued Southard, “I want to congratulate Courtney Rawlins on her appointment as the new executive director for the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. Courtney will come into this position with positive, fresh ideas to continue to grow the chamber and support the business community and the tourism industry. I am proud to ‘pass the torch’ to Courtney. And I know the chamber will be even stronger under her leadership.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.