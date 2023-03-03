March 3, 2023 - The Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 St. Patrick’s Day shuttle service. Beginning at 7 a.m. on Friday, March 17 until midnight, the shuttles will run from Tanger Outlets in Pooler to the Clyde Venue in Savannah, located at 223 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. This shuttle service is presented by the Pooler Chamber of Commerce and Angel Learning Center.
"Angel Learning Center, Pooler's premier child care center, is proud to sponsor the Pooler Chamber's St. Patrick's Day shuttles this year. Visit our booth at the festival at Tanger Outlets for a glimpse of all the services we offer," said Deborah Combs, Regional Director of Angel Learning Center. "We hope to see many members of the community take advantage of this convenient shuttle service to enjoy the holiday's festivities safely."
Both locals and visitors are invited to purchase tickets for this easy, all-day shuttle service at https://pooler.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/Dr6n5kAr. Early registration is $25 per person ages 11 & up, $15 per child 10 & under and $20 for military and seniors 60 & up. On St. Patrick’s Day, day-of registration prices will increase $5 per ticket to $30 per person ages 11 & up, $20 per child age 10 & under and $25 for military and seniors 60 & up.
“Our annual shuttles allow Pooler’s residents and tourists to relax and enjoy all the St. Patrick’s Day fun without the concerns of traffic or parking,” said Courtney Rawlins, President & CEO of the Pooler Chamber. “We’re thrilled to bring back this popular service for 2023.”
To learn more about this year’s shuttle service and the Pooler Chamber of Commerce, visit poolerchamber.com.
