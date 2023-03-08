March 8, 2023 - The Richmond Hill Exchange Club is slated to host the “Joker Poker” Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday, April 1 at the Richmond Hill City Center benefiting the Healthy Families program serving Bryan County. This inaugural event is sponsored by the Richmond Hill City Center and State Farm Insurance Agent Matt Hodges.

The casino-themed party will feature heavy hors-d'oeuvres, cocktails, and complimentary casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Texas Hold’em and Wheel of Fortune. Individual tickets for the event are $100; tickets for couples are $150. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tables will open promptly at 7 p.m. Each guest will receive $25,000 in “funny money” chips when they arrive. Additional chips may be acquired throughout the evening by donation as guests will be able to put their chips towards raffle tickets for a drawing to win prizes worth more than $10,000. The greater a guest’s winnings, the more tickets they may contribute to the drawings.

