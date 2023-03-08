March 8, 2023 - The Richmond Hill Exchange Club is slated to host the “Joker Poker” Casino Night fundraiser on Saturday, April 1 at the Richmond Hill City Center benefiting the Healthy Families program serving Bryan County. This inaugural event is sponsored by the Richmond Hill City Center and State Farm Insurance Agent Matt Hodges.
The casino-themed party will feature heavy hors-d'oeuvres, cocktails, and complimentary casino games including Blackjack, Roulette, Craps, Texas Hold’em and Wheel of Fortune. Individual tickets for the event are $100; tickets for couples are $150. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and tables will open promptly at 7 p.m. Each guest will receive $25,000 in “funny money” chips when they arrive. Additional chips may be acquired throughout the evening by donation as guests will be able to put their chips towards raffle tickets for a drawing to win prizes worth more than $10,000. The greater a guest’s winnings, the more tickets they may contribute to the drawings.
The goal of the fundraiser is to encourage guests to build up their winnings and go “all in” to support our local affiliate of Healthy Families America. Healthy Families is a national, evidence-based, voluntary home visiting program that provides support to overburdened families starting at the birth of a child. The club will also be selling blue pinwheels at the event that will be benefiting the mission of Atlantic Area CASA. The Club, in partnership with Atlantic Area CASA, “plants” a pinwheel garden within the community each year to raise awareness of the impacts of child abuse and support the Club’s efforts toward preventing child abuse in our community. We are hoping that individuals and businesses this year will join in by purchasing and displaying these pinwheels at their home or offices.
“The Richmond Hill Exchange Club is so excited to be hosting this event for the community in hopes of raising invaluable funds to ensure local nonprofit organizations that support Bryan County families are able to provide services that prevent child abuse and positively impact our children.” Said Mary Fuller, President of the Richmond Hill Exchange Club. “April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and since this cause is one of the primary missions of the Exchange Club, we thought it was only right to host a community-wide event to educate and raise funds for child abuse prevention. We hope that the community will join us in these efforts and have a great time!”
