May 11, 2023 - In honor of Women’s Health Month, the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Women’s Health will host the inaugural Women’s Wellness Fair and Elite Luncheon Wednesday, May 24, at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, located at 210 Technology Circle. Admission is free for the expo, and tickets are available for the Elite Luncheon featuring three health and wellness experts. 

“Women’s Health Month is the perfect time to provide women with resources to support their whole health,” said Courtney Rawlins, president and CEO, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. “So many of our Chamber members provide products and services that cater to women’s wellness and we are thrilled to showcase them. So often women are busy providing care to others, and this is a wonderful opportunity to encourage them to prioritize their own health and well-being.”

