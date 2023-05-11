May 11, 2023 - In honor of Women’s Health Month, the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce and the Center for Women’s Health will host the inaugural Women’s Wellness Fair and Elite Luncheon Wednesday, May 24, at the Georgia Tech Savannah campus, located at 210 Technology Circle. Admission is free for the expo, and tickets are available for the Elite Luncheon featuring three health and wellness experts.
“Women’s Health Month is the perfect time to provide women with resources to support their whole health,” said Courtney Rawlins, president and CEO, Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce. “So many of our Chamber members provide products and services that cater to women’s wellness and we are thrilled to showcase them. So often women are busy providing care to others, and this is a wonderful opportunity to encourage them to prioritize their own health and well-being.”
The free expo will be open 11 a.m.–5 p.m., with the first 250 attendees receiving free swag bags. Along with gathering information and resources, visitors will also have the opportunity to try a chocolate mocktail and network with other guests. The ticketed Elite Luncheon will begin at 11:45 a.m. and will feature three guest speakers: Dr. Jessica Wilder, radiologist at the Center for Women’s Health; Amy Capello, owner of Pure Joy Life Coaching; and Catherine Grant, CEO of ExperCARE.
Dr. Wilder is a fellowship-trained radiologist at the Center for Women’s Health, a subsidiary of Coastal Imaging, where she personally performs every breast imaging exam and procedure. She will be speaking on the importance of breast health and screenings.
“Outpatient imaging dedicated to women’s health has been a long-time need in our community,” said Wilder. “Before now, women didn’t have many choices on where to get their mammogram and we are changing that. We have created a haven for women to deliver the highest quality of care in a relaxing environment where women want to go, not just because they need to.”
The wellness fair is sponsored by the Center for Women’s Health, the Chocolate Martini Bar, Step One Automotive and WJCL. For more information, visit poolerchamber.com or the Greater Pooler Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
