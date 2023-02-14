February 14, 2023 - EMC Engineering Services, Inc., headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, has announced the promotion of Alec B. Metzger, PE to Senior Vice President.
Alec has been with EMC for 23 years and currently serves as the Branch Manager for the Savannah and Rincon office. He is a licensed Professional Engineer in South Carolina and Georgia and is also certified from the Georgia Soil and Water Conservation Commission as a Level II Certified Design Professional.
When not at work, you can find him fishing, hunting, raising registered red angus cattle, and spending time with his wife Cindy and their two children, Graham and Riley. Alec is a member of First Baptist Church of Springfield where he serves on several administrative committees as well as working with the AWANA children’s ministry. He is also a member of the Executives’ Association of Savannah, Homebuilders Association of Greater Savannah, Chamber of Commerce, and Effingham County Young Farmers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.