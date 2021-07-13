July 13, 2021 - Alex Miduri has joined Thomas & Hutton's Civil Department as a Designer.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Ohio University. His prior experience includes two summers as a field engineer with Kokosing Construction and one summer as a project management intern with A&A Safety. Alex will perform numerous tasks including site layout, design, and detailing. He will also assist the team with plan production and scheduling for a wide variety of industrial projects.
In his spare time, Alex enjoys hanging out with friends, golfing, going to the beach, or pool and exploring new restaurants in downtown Savannah.
Founded in 1946 in Savannah, GA, Thomas & Hutton is a privately-held professional services company providing engineering, planning, landscape architecture, surveying, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), and consulting services to public and private clients. For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.