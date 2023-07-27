July 27, 2023 - SHAH Architecture & Interiors has announced the addition of Alexia Brigstock to their esteemed team. As a young professional within the field, Brigstock brings a refreshing perspective and boundless enthusiasm to their Interiors Department.
Brigstock's determination and natural talent for interior design set her apart. At the core of her practice is a commitment to designing spaces that resonate deeply with their inhabitants. Her work seeks to strike a balance between contemporary influences and artistic tributes to the past.
"We are delighted to welcome Lexi to our Interiors Department," stated Reshma Shah Johnson, Founder and Principal Architect of SHAH Architecture & Interiors. "Her youthful energy and innate skills are remarkable. We believe she has the potential to make a significant impact in the field and are excited to support her growth as a designer."
"It has been a blessing to be given the opportunity to further my knowledge with such a brilliant team of architects and designers," expressed Brigstock. "SHAH has helped support me in achieving my biggest aspirations, and I am so grateful that I am able to do what I love every day."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.