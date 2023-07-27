July 27, 2023 - SHAH Architecture & Interiors has announced the addition of Alexia Brigstock to their esteemed team. As a young professional within the field, Brigstock brings a refreshing perspective and boundless enthusiasm to their Interiors Department.

Brigstock's determination and natural talent for interior design set her apart. At the core of her practice is a commitment to designing spaces that resonate deeply with their inhabitants. Her work seeks to strike a balance between contemporary influences and artistic tributes to the past.

