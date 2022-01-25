January 25, 2022 - SHAH Architecture & Interiors’ Allison Hora has recently completed the Architectural Experience Program® (AXP®) and the Architect Registration Examination® (ARE®) and is on her way to becoming a licensed Architect. Alli holds a Master of City and Regional Planning and Master of Architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology and a B.F.A. in Historic Preservation and Conservation from the Savannah College of Art and Design.
In their 2021 Annual Data Report, the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB), a non-profit organization that facilitates the licenses and credentialing of architects, reported an examination success rate of only 52% in the state of Georgia.
"Successfully completing the AXP® and ARE® is a culmination of years of dedication and validates my work in the field of architecture," states Alli. "Attaining my license allows me to provide our clients with a high level of professionalism and expertise. SHAH has been incredibly supportive and encouraging, and I am honored and excited to begin this next chapter of my career in Savannah!"
“Passing the AXP® and ARE® requires significant preparation, dedication, and a lot of discipline,” says Reshma Shah Johnson, Founder and Principal Architect of SHAH Architecture & Interiors. “Alli’s creative talent and technical knowledge are underlined by this tremendous achievement. We are so proud to have someone so dedicated to the profession as a part of our team here at SHAH.”
