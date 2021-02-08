February 8, 2021 - Method Engineering Group recently announced that Andrew Booker has joined its team of engineering professionals.
Booker is an experienced project manager and joins Method Engineering Group as a mechanical designer. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. Andrew brings 14 years of diverse experience in construction and design to his new position, where he joins four other Tech alumni to assist with projects in Georgia and South Carolina: Principals Andrew McKeever and Chris Shaffer, and project engineers Lisa Woods and Jarrod Tipton.
In his previous role with one of Savannah’s leading mechanical contractors, Andrew assisted in the completion of commercial projects for local clients including the Savannah-Chatham County and Beaufort County school districts, the Perry Lane Hotel, and St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital.
“Method has given me an incredible opportunity to grow as a design engineer,” Booker says, adding that he looks forward to applying his construction background to help Method grow its business. “The leadership at Method has a great vision forward and a passion to produce quality designs for their clients. Andrew [McKeever] and Chris are challenging the industry to improve it with an exciting approach. There’s no question I belong here.”
Andrew is married to Courtney Booker who is a fitness and wellness professional in Savannah and online. They live in Savannah with two children, Brayden and Calleigh, who are both in middle school in SCCPSS choice programs. The four of them enjoy traveling as often as possible. Andrew is also an avid cook and pizza maker, and together with his wife enjoy as much live music as life allows. A Georgia native, he was raised North of Atlanta and moved to Savannah in 2014.
“Andrew is an outstanding addition to the team and brings a wealth of knowledge and experience working on our area’s largest and most prominent projects,” said firm principal McKeever. “His attention to detail and solid reputation are an asset to our team and the entire industry.”
“We are happy to have Andrew join Method Engineering Group,” added Chris Shaffer. “His experience as a contractor and project manager will be very valuable to our firm and the clients we serve.”
Method Engineering Group is a consulting engineering firm focused on providing MEP engineering solutions that are safe and efficient without compromising on aesthetic beauty and functionality. Founded in Savannah, Georgia in 2019, Method Engineering Group specializes in the design of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for new and renovated buildings. Additional services include fire protection design, communication system design, and sustainability consulting. For more information, visit methodeg.com.
