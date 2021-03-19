March 19, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced their newest licensed Professional Engineer (PE) in the state of South Carolina, Andrew Lonker. Andrew passed the PE Civil exam with the Water Resources and Environmental breadth section l exam in 2017 and recently satisfied the experience requirement needed to become a PE.
Andrew Lonker joined Thomas & Hutton’s Savannah Water Resources Department as a Designer in January of 2017. He has a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from North Carolina State University. Andrew is a well-rounded civil engineer with the skills required to perform sound design for all types of development and municipal capital improvement projects. Andrew is responsible for paving, grading, water distribution, sanitary sewer system stormwater system design, plan production, preparation of engineer’s opinion of probable construction costs, preparation of permit documents and bid assistance. Drew specializes in all facets of stormwater study and design, including large and small scale hydrologic and hydraulic studies, stormwater modeling, coastal stormwater modeling, and complex capital improvement projects.
Drew’s current projects include Church Street Drainage Improvements in Jasper County, SC, Casey Phase 2A Drainage Improvements in Savannah, GA, Trask East Solar in Beaufort County SC, and Shelter Cove Parking & Pathway Improvements in Hilton Head Island, SC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.