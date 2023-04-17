April 17, 2023 - The City of Savannah recently launched the Building Permit Tracker interactive map. Created and maintained by the City’s Development Services Department, the Building Permit Tracker has information on active residential and commercial permits issued by the City.
The public can access the interactive map and find helpful information about its features by visiting www.savannahga.gov/buildingpermitmap.
