April 18, 2023 - CRGa national real estate development and investment firm, has announced the sale of a 708,990-square-foot logistics facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, its 300-acre development within the broader Interstate Centre industrial park in Bryan County, Ga., about 25 miles west of Savannah. Global cosmetics company KISS purchased Building B and plans to utilize the building for its distribution operations.

With best-in-class specifications, Building B is the third warehouse developed in The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, which is designed to meet growing demand for logistics and warehouse space in the southeastern U.S. Located to take advantage of the area’s robust transit infrastructure, The Cubes at Interstate Centre II is less than 2 miles from Interstate 16, 15 miles from Interstate 95, 25 miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and about 30 miles west of the Port of Savannah.

