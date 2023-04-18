April 18, 2023 - CRG, a national real estate development and investment firm, has announced the sale of a 708,990-square-foot logistics facility at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, its 300-acre development within the broader Interstate Centre industrial park in Bryan County, Ga., about 25 miles west of Savannah. Global cosmetics company KISS purchased Building B and plans to utilize the building for its distribution operations.
With best-in-class specifications, Building B is the third warehouse developed in The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, which is designed to meet growing demand for logistics and warehouse space in the southeastern U.S. Located to take advantage of the area’s robust transit infrastructure, The Cubes at Interstate Centre II is less than 2 miles from Interstate 16, 15 miles from Interstate 95, 25 miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, and about 30 miles west of the Port of Savannah.
“With two full-building commitments in just a few months, it’s clear The Cubes at Interstate Centre II is a preferred choice for large logistics users looking to scale operations in the region,” said Mike Demperio, executive vice president and Southeast Region industrial partner for CRG. “Building B not only has the market-leading specifications affiliated with our nationally recognized industrial brand, The Cubes, but it also offers a location with lower labor costs and less traffic congestion. Additionally, our users benefit from supportive administrations at both the state and county level, with significant investments in infrastructure and workforce development, as well as incentives to draw new business to the area.”
CRG’s first building at The Cubes at Interstate Centre II, the 700,000-square foot Building A, was leased to McKesson Medical-Surgical in November 2021. The second facility, Building E, was leased in late October 2022 to a subsidiary of Rooms to Go. Buildings B and C are currently under construction and a fifth building, Building D, is also planned for the site. Upon completion, The Cubes at Interstate Centre II will offer a total of nearly 4.26 million square feet of Class A industrial space. Additionally, CRG recently acquired 588 acres at the adjoining The Cubes at West Port, which offers the ability to develop an additional 10 million square feet of space.
“With its proximity to a major coastal port and interstate highways, Savannah continues to be one of the strongest industrial markets in the country,” said Shawn Clark, president of CRG. “We continue to see robust user demand for modern logistics facilities in the Southeast, especially in port-of-entry markets with high population growth.”
Located at 1864 Interstate Blvd. in Ellabell, Building B sits on approximately 49.8 acres of land and features 40-foot clear heights and a cross-dock configuration allowing for maximum efficiency. The building incorporates 116 dock doors, 54’x53’ column spacing, an ESFR sprinkler system, four drive-in doors, 140 trailer parking spaces, and 369 vehicle parking spaces. CRG’s parent company, Clayco, served as the builder for the project, while Clayco subsidiary Lamar Johnson Collaborative was architect.
Chris Tomasulo, Ryan Hoyt and Bennett Rudder of JLL represented CRG in the transaction.
CRG has planned, broken ground on or completed over 53 million square feet of industrial projects, serving tenants such as Amazon, Lowe’s and McKesson. Other developments in Georgia include The Cubes at Bridgeport, a 500-acre master-planned industrial park in the South I-85 submarket of Atlanta; The Cubes at River Park, a completed 1,006,000-square-foot speculative industrial building; and a planned 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial building in Butts County, located in Atlanta’s I-75 South submarket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.