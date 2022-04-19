April 19, 2022 - To address the need for additional housing in our community, the City of Savannah will host a series of Aldermanic District meetings to discuss the current standards and identify ways to allow more flexibility for accessory dwelling units. An accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is a structure used as an individual residential unit located on the same lot as the principal dwelling. They may be referred to as carriage houses, in-law units, or secondary dwelling units.
The City will host additional community-wide meetings and release a community survey for feedback on ADU utilization as the process continues.
Meeting dates and times are as follows:
Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier, District 1
Wednesday, April 20, 6-7 p.m.
Alderman Detric Leggett, District 2
Wednesday, May 11, 6-7 p.m.
Alderwoman Linda Wilder-Bryan, District 3
Monday, April 25, 6-7 p.m.
Alderman Nick Palumbo, District 4
Tuesday, May 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Social Hall
520 Washington Avenue
Alderwoman Estella Shabazz, District 5
Wednesday, May 4, 6-7 p.m.
Alderman Kurtis Purtee, District 6
Wednesday, April 27, 6-7 p.m.
Windsor Forest Community Center, Multipurpose Room
308 Briarcliff Circle
For more information, please contact the City’s Planning and Urban Design Office at 912-651-3018 or planning@savannahga.gov.
