April 20, 2022 - Ethos Preservation is celebrating continued success by announcing the completion of several major projects, ongoing involvement in others, as well as an expansion of their team and services.
Ethos Preservation recently completed a substantial and noteworthy initiative in Thomasville, Georgia, to reimagine the Lapham Patterson House, a National Historic Landmark site. Titled the “LP Future Project,” the initiative paired participatory public art with adaptive reuse visioning, culminating in an adaptive reuse roadmap. The project received an honorable mention at the 2022 Georgia Association of Museums conference. In McDuffie County, Georgia, Ethos recently authored residential design guidelines for downtown Thomson, Georgia, and is completing a master site plan for the historic Rock House built circa 1780 and thought to be the oldest stone residential structure in Georgia.
Major ongoing Ethos projects include the Cultural Resources Survey for the Canal District, Savannah, GA; Integrity Assessment of the Beaufort National Historic Landmark District, Beaufort, SC; a National Register nomination to create a historic district on Butler Island; and a Historic Structure Report for the 1884 Union United Methodist Church in Bulloch County.
Ethos’ recent success has allowed for the addition of two new team members, Kim Campbell and Kiersten Conner. Campbell, whose background includes museum management and historic tax incentive consulting, will serve as a Senior Project Manager for Ethos. Most recently, Campbell served as the Director of Interpretation and Preservation on St. Simons Island for the Coastal Georgia Heritage Society. Conner, whose background is in historic preservation project management, will serve as a Project Manager and Administrative Assistant for Ethos.
“Kim and Kiersten are great additions to our team. We are excited to be able to expand our historic tax incentive expertise, research abilities, and survey opportunities,” said Ethos co-founder and principal Ellen Harris. “We’re happy to have both on board and look forward to the wonderful opportunities on the horizon for our company.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.