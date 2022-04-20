April 20, 2022 - LS3P recently announced mergers with two North Carolina architecture firms: TFF Architects & Planners, LLP of Greensboro, NC and PFA Architects, P.A., of Asheville, NC. The mergers expand LS3P’s footprint in NC’s Triad and Western, NC while capitalizing on existing partnerships with highly respected colleagues.
LS3P’s CEO Marc Marchant believes that these strategic mergers will tap into the key strengths of LS3P, TFF, and PFA. “Having physical office locations in Greensboro and Asheville, NC provides us the opportunity to better serve our clients and communities in the Triad and Western, NC,” Marchant says. “Merging with these two highly respected firms allows us to deepen our relationships with our valued clients and extend our firm-wide expertise across the region. We are delighted to welcome TFF and PFA to our LS3P team.”
TFF Architects & Planners, LLP was founded in Greensboro in 1996 by partners Walt Teague, Ginna Freyaldenhoven, and Steve Freyaldenhoven. Upon Teague’s retirement in 2020, Brian Carroll became a Managing Partner. This merger creates LS3P’s Greensboro office including 13 team members and a portfolio of healthcare, education, senior living, and community projects. Notable recent work includes the new Coble Creek Healthcare and Rehabilitation center at Twin Lakes Community, Cone Health System MedCenter for Women, and Guilford County Behavioral Health/Urgent Care. Ginna Freyaldenhoven will serve as LS3P’s Greensboro Office Leader and Principal; Steve Freyaldenhoven and Brian Carroll have also been named Principals/Sector Leaders for Healthcare and Senior Living, respectively.
Ginna Freyaldenhoven noted, “With 15 successful collaborations over 25 years, we are very excited about the merger of our firms. We share a common mission/vision for our clients, staff, and community.”
PFA Architects, P.A., was founded in Asheville in 1965 as Padgett + Freeman Architects. This merger creates LS3P’s Asheville office including 13 team members specializing in education, healthcare, government, civic, and cultural projects. Notable recent work includes Cherokee County Schools of Innovation, East Asheville Library, and Hendersonville High School. Maggie Carnevale will serve as LS3P’s Asheville Office Leader and Scott Donald will serve as Principal/Sector Leader.
“We are very excited to merge with such a great architectural team of designers and professionals and welcome the opportunity to combine our talents for the Western North Carolina region,” says Scott Donald of the announcement.
These strategic mergers bring LS3P’s current team member count to over 400 and its office count to 11, to include offices in Charleston, Columbia, Greenville, and Myrtle Beach, SC; Asheville, Charlotte, Greensboro, Raleigh, and Wilmington, NC; and Atlanta and Savannah, GA. LS3P is led by Marc Marchant, CEO; George Temple, IV, President/Chief Operations Officer; Katherine Peele, Chief Practice Officer; Chris Boney, Chief Relationships Officer; Katie Robinson, Chief Marketing Officer; and Doug Snyder, Chief Financial Officer. Thompson E. Penney serves as Chair of the Board of Directors. The firm’s major practice areas are healthcare, higher education, K-12 education, workplace, and urban environments; other significant markets include civic, aviation and transportation, military and government, hospitality, historic preservation, worship, parks and recreation, mixed-use, multifamily residential, and senior living.
For more information on LS3P, visit www.ls3p.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.