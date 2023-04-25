April 25, 2023 - Coleman Company, a civil engineering, land planning, and surveying firm in Savannah, GA is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Founded in April of 2013 by Terry Coleman, PLS, President and CEO, and Travis Burke, PE, the company has grown from a 6-person team to over 60 employees. Since its inception 10 years ago, Coleman Company has provided site and municipal engineering design as well as surveying for industrial, commercial, institutional, residential, and municipal projects throughout the Savannah region.
“We have been blessed in so many ways at Coleman Company. It has been a huge pleasure and joy to be able to work with our team every day,” said Terry Coleman. “There are so many things I could list out that contributed to our success, but the biggest is God’s blessing on our company.”
Neil McKenzie, co-owner, and Residential Group Leader stated, “I am honored to be a part of the Coleman Company Team. I am proud of our 10 years of success and look forward to the future. Many thanks to our great clients and community for trusting us with your projects!”
“It is incredible to see where we are today. I would have never imagined we would have this level of growth and success in just 10 years,” added Travis Burke. “I am grateful that we have not lost the family feel we were founded on. It’s been a great experience to work with such incredible people.”
“Thank you to our team, my family, industry partners, clients, and so many more. We are extremely grateful to everyone who has played a part in the last 10 years,” said Greg Coleman CFO and Industrial Group Leader. “We certainly wouldn’t be here without them."
