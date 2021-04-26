April 26, 2021 - The Georgia Highway Contractors Association (GHCA) is sponsoring a Savannah-area road construction job fair on Friday, May 7. The many ongoing road construction projects throughout southeast Georgia continue to fuel the demand for workers. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force, 175 Bourne Avenue in Pooler.
Thirteen Savannah-area contractors are participating in the job fair and are currently hiring men and women for a range of road construction job types and experience levels. The industry offers full-time employment, excellent pay and benefits, and the opportunity to advance.
The job fair is being held as part of the GHCA Fast Lane to Jobs campaign which is helping to raise awareness about the need for road construction workers throughout the state. A comprehensive website, GeorgiaRoadJobs.com, provides prospective workers with information about the many benefits of a career in road construction. The website is in English and Spanish. Those interested in attending the job fair can register on the website. High school seniors pursuing a construction career are encouraged to attend. This is an in-person job fair that will follow COVID-19 safety precautions. Masks are required for anyone attending.
Participating Employers include APAC-Atlantic, Astra Group, Baker Constructors, Balfour Beatty, Flint Equipment Company, Griffin Contracting, J.B. Harris Group, McLendon Enterprises, Peek Pavement Marking, Prince, R.B. Baker Construction, Seaboard Construction Company, and Yancey Brothers.
