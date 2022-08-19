August 19, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell has announced the hire of Ashley Painter, EIT, LEED AP.
An entry-level Civil Engineer, her responsibilities include assisting civil project managers and engineers with a variety of tasks including site layout and design, plan set preparation and permitting assistance for public/private civil projects. Painter obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering with a Landscape Studies minor from the University of Georgia. She recently obtained Engineer-in-Training (EIT) certification in Georgia.
