August 12, 2022 - On Aug. 9, the Chatham County/City of Savannah Land Bank Authority adopted new affordability guidelines and requirements, to help ensure that properties it provides are developed with affordable housing. The guidelines provide affordability requirements for developers acquiring properties for redevelopment of affordable housing for both sale and for rent.
These new housing affordability requirements include capping home buyer income at 80-percent of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Area Median Income (AMI) and capping sales prices of affordable housing at a price to be evaluated quarterly by the Land Bank Authority based on a variety of market factors. Rental requirements, like home purchase requirements, also include a mandate that at least 50-percent of dwellings developed must be affordable, meaning the renter must meet the same income requirements as those set forth for home purchasers of affordable housing. Rents for affordable dwellings cannot exceed HUD-published Fair Market Rents.
