August 15, 2022 - The Mansion on Forsyth Park was recently acquired by new owner and proprietor LEFT LANE, a vertically integrated New York-based hotel and real estate company specializing in the acquisition and transformation of hotels that share a common thread of textured histories and progressive cultural landscapes. LEFT LANE acquired the property for $52.5M in June 2022.  

This fall, the historic property will begin a thoughtful and comprehensive multi-million-dollar phased renovation, expansion, and luxury rebranding – offering a completely reconceptualized urban resort, which will debut in Spring 2024. The property will debut a new restaurant concept in Spring 2023 inside the original mansion, which sits on its picturesque grounds. Built in 1888 as a private residence for the Lewis Kayton family, the original mansion currently serves as the hotel’s restaurant. It also houses a cooking school where guests can hone their culinary skills. The school will remain operational in the new urban resort. 

