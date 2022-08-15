August 15, 2022 - The Mansion on Forsyth Park was recently acquired by new owner and proprietor LEFT LANE, a vertically integrated New York-based hotel and real estate company specializing in the acquisition and transformation of hotels that share a common thread of textured histories and progressive cultural landscapes. LEFT LANE acquired the property for $52.5M in June 2022.
This fall, the historic property will begin a thoughtful and comprehensive multi-million-dollar phased renovation, expansion, and luxury rebranding – offering a completely reconceptualized urban resort, which will debut in Spring 2024. The property will debut a new restaurant concept in Spring 2023 inside the original mansion, which sits on its picturesque grounds. Built in 1888 as a private residence for the Lewis Kayton family, the original mansion currently serves as the hotel’s restaurant. It also houses a cooking school where guests can hone their culinary skills. The school will remain operational in the new urban resort.
Upon completion, the resort will feature 149 guest rooms and a selection of distinct food & beverage concepts, consisting of a main restaurant, club bar and lounge, pool restaurant and bar, lobby bar, as well as multiple event spaces, spa, retail and more.
“The Mansion on Forsyth Park is one of Savannah’s most treasured and historic hotels and LEFT LANE is committed to community engagement through placemaking and adaptive reuse of iconic historic properties,” said Jon Kully, Managing Partner at LEFT LANE. “We specialize in the acquisition and transformation of hotels that share a common thread of textured histories and progressive cultural landscapes and look forward to honoring the property’s rich past while bringing new experiences to the dynamic city of Savannah.”
Originally built in 1888 and converted to a hotel in 2005, the new Mansion on Forsyth Park will have a multitude of amenities and programming that deliver moments of exceptional rarity. Every element of the hotel, from the guest rooms and culinary concepts to the pool experience and lifestyle programming, will be carefully considered and conceptualized with LEFT LANE’s signature approach to warm, world-class service, impeccable design and vigilant eye for detail.
Along with completely revamped interiors, a thoughtfully planned expansion and new accommodations designed by LEFT LANE, guests will have access to special events, bespoke local shopping experiences and signature retail offerings, empowering them to discover a magnetic cultural hub that seamlessly adds to the rich and textured fabric of Savannah.
The new Mansion on Forsyth Park will feature holistic wellness programming elevated with luxurious and restorative experiences tailored to each guest. Guests will have the option to rejuvenate poolside, indulge at the spa, relax in the sanctuary of their rooms, and explore a number of hidden hideaways that will be found throughout the grounds.
The reimagined property will be rooted in Savannah’s unique local culture and the free-spirited mixing of traditional and contemporary styles seen across the city’s architecture and interiors—with a refined, yet relaxed approach to luxury service and hospitality. Visit www.leftlanedevelopment.com for more information.
