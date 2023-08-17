August 17, 2023 - Elevated Facility Services (Elevated.), the largest independent provider of elevator maintenance, repair, and modernization services, recently announced the appointment of four new members to its leadership team, bringing decades of specialized expertise as Elevated enters a new phase of growth and development. Spearheaded by this eminent team of industry experts, the company will leverage the enhanced capabilities and strength of the team to provide the best-in-class, highest quality customer centric services to the market.
“Elevated Facility Services was established with the vision to provide top-notch services that reflect our core values of safety and customer dedication. With the enhancement of our leadership, we can now realize our vision at an accelerated pace,” said Matt Biskaduros, President and CEO of Elevated Facility Services. “Alongside the rest of our exceptional team, I am confident that the new members of our leadership will lead Elevated in this crucial moment of growth as we bring our operations to the next level, providing an exceptional experience for the customers and people we serve.”
The new leadership team additions include:
- Dustin Moore joins Elevated as the Vice President of Sales and Marketing with over 15 years of industry experience leading teams across North and South America. Moore developed strategic operational initiatives for Otis Elevator Company across the Americas, and in his most recent position led the sales and marketing teams in the United States and Canada. His knowledge and expertise will facilitate Elevated’s growth strategy in this leading-edge phase.
- Greg Nagle serves as Vice President of Operations, leading Elevated in key business and operational practices. Nagle joins the company with more than fifteen years of experience in the elevator and access industries, leading operational strategies at ASSA ABLOY, Schindler and Otis across North America, Singapore and the Philippines.
- Also joining the team as Regional Vice Presidents are James Duda and Matt Watkins, who will bring their combined decades of expertise in the industry to lead Elevated’s Southeast and Southwest regional operations respectively, with both having led operations for companies such as TK Elevator, Otis, and Schindler.
Committed to providing service to the core, the Elevated leadership team is guided by the company’s fundamental mission to deliver personalized services at every touchpoint, operating with a dedicated focus on people, clients, and guests.
The new addition of tenured experts in the industry will lead Elevated as the company continues its sustained growth across new and existing markets. Elevated’s core foundations of high-quality workmanship and unparalleled customer focus have been strengthened over the years with key mergers of established and solid Independent Service Providers, including EMR Elevator, Oracle Elevator, and Premier Elevator, forming Elevated Facility Services. With locations and presence in 58 markets and 24 states, Elevated has become the service provider of choice for major hospitals, airports, stadiums, universities and colleges, office complexes, hotels, premier properties, distribution facilities and more across the country.
