August 23, 2022 - A community-wide survey is now available to gather feedback about the possible utilization and revision of standards for accessory dwelling units (ADU) in the City to address additional housing needs. The City’s current zoning ordinance provides regulations for ADUs to include lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. The survey questions will help the City obtain feedback about the community’s preference for ADUs in their neighborhoods.
An accessory dwelling unit is a structure used as an individual residential unit located on the same lot as the principal dwelling. They may be referred to as carriage houses, in-law units, or secondary dwelling units. The survey can be found by visiting savannahga.gov/ADUsurvey and the deadline to complete the survey is Friday, Sept. 9.
