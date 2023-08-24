August 24, 2023 - The National Association of Women in Construction’s (NAWIC) Coastal Georgia chapter will host its Annual Gala at The Alida Hotel on Sept. 26 at 11:30 a.m. to bestow awards for excellent service to select members and induct new board members for 2023-2024.
“As we look forward to new beginnings and the new NAWIC year, which begins in October, our current chapter board is looking forward to celebrating those who have energetically served our mission to support women in the construction industry through professional development, business opportunity, community outreach, and mentoring programs,” said Erin Clay, President of NAWIC Coastal Georgia. “Even more exciting is watching new leadership arise from the membership ranks and get sworn in as part of the 2023-2024 NAWIC Coastal Georgia board. And what better way to celebrate all of these accomplishments than to hear from one of our veteran members, Tonya Reed. We hope to see you there!"
