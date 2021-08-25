August 25, 2021 - Thomas & Hutton has announced the addition of five new company shareholders: John Garceau, PLA, Chad Grass, PE, Ryan Page, PE, Brad Sanderson, PE, and James Thomas, PE.
“Considering growth and our future, Thomas & Hutton announces five new shareholders,” says Sam McCachern, CEO and President. “Sustainability is a key value of our Company, and ownership transition is part of the plan. For 75 years, we continue to successfully transfer ownership of this firm to the next generation.”
John Garceau, PLA is a Landscape Architect with Thomas & Hutton since 2001. His experience includes site planning, master planning, hardscape and landscape design, construction detailing, and construction administration services in South Carolina, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida. An alumnus of Leadership Savanah and a member of the American Society of Landscape Architects, Garceau is a graduate of Clemson University where he received his Bachelor of Landscape Architecture.
Chad Grass, PE is a Civil Project Manager. Grass with Thomas & Hutton since 2006 after graduating from Georgia Tech with his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. Grass’ experience includes engineering, planning, and design of large tract development and industrial/manufacturing sites. Grass is a licensed professional engineer in Georgia and Tennessee.
Ryan Page, PE is a Civil Project Manager with Thomas & Hutton since 2014 with experience in planning and design of site development projects for industrial, municipal, commercial, residential, and institutional projects. Page is a graduate of Clemson University where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and is a licensed professional engineer in South Carolina. He is a member of the South Carolina Economic Developers Association, as well as the American Council of Engineering Companies.
Brad Sanderson, PE is a Civil Project Manager with Thomas & Hutton since 2013. His experience includes planning and site design for industrial and commercial site development, industrial site certification, municipal and residential site development, roadway design, and traffic studies. Sanderson is a graduate of Clemson University where he earned his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He is a licensed professional engineer South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. Sanderson is a member the American Society of Civil Engineers and the South Carolina Economic Developers Association (SCEDA) and is active with several professional economic development groups including Aiken, Edgefield, Saluda, McCormick Economic Development Partnership, Laurens County Development Corporation, Central SC - Committee of 10, Dorchester County - Committee of 100, I-77 Alliances, and SC Association of Counties.
James Thomas, PE is a Civil Project Manager with Thomas & Hutton since 2017. His experience includes civil site design projects and municipal engineering. Thomas is a licensed professional engineer in South Carolina and is a graduate of the University of Pittsburg where he obtained his Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. He is an alumnus of Leadership Charleston and is also a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers and American Public Works Association.
