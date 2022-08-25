August 25, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton has announced the addition of two new company shareholders in the Savannah region: John Giordano, PE, and John Paul Moore, PE.
“We are excited to recognize the achievement of these professionals," said CEO and PresidentSam McCachern. "Sustainability is integral to the vitality of Thomas & Hutton, and ownership transition is part of our plan. For over 75 years, we continue to invest for growth and opportunities, as well as long-term success by transferring firm ownership to the next generation.”
John Giordano, PE is a Civil Project Manager and licensed professional engineer based in our Savannah region. John earned his Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the University of Florida and joined Thomas & Hutton in 2007.He has 17 years of experience providing consulting and engineering design services for projects in Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. John’s notable projects include Savannah Harbor, multiple infill projects within Historic Downtown Savannah, Lake Mayer Skate Park, Chatham County Detention Center, Chatham County Courthouse, and the Tybee Island Dune Restoration projects. A community steward, he is involved in numerous local charities, including The Red Cross of Southeast Georgia, Surfers for Autism, and Big Brothers Big Sisters. He currently serves on the Campaign Cabinet for the United Way of the Coastal Empire and is an alumnus of the Leadership Savannah Class of 2014.
John Paul Moore, PE is a Civil Project Manager in the Savannah region. He joined Thomas & Hutton in 2013 shortly after earning his Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. A licensed professional engineer, John Paul’s experience includes consulting and engineering design services for transportation, commercial, resort, and residential developments. His notable projects include the Montage Palmetto Bluff Resort (Bluffton, SC), Moreland’s residential and amenity development within Palmetto Bluff, Eastern Wharf (Savannah, GA), and the amenity and first phases of Del Webb’s +/- 1,300 home expansion of Sun City into the East Argent PDD (Hardeeville, SC). John Paul is a member of the First Baptist Church of Statesboro.
