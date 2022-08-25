Aug. 25 - Thomas & Hutton names new shareholders.jpg

John Giordano, PE, and John Paul Moore, PE.

August 25, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton has announced the addition of two new company shareholders in the Savannah region: John Giordano, PE, and John Paul Moore, PE. 

We are excited to recognize the achievement of these professionals," said CEO and PresidentSam McCachern. "Sustainability is integral to the vitality of Thomas & Hutton, and ownership transition is part of our plan. For over 75 years, we continue to invest for growth and opportunities, as well as long-term success by transferring firm ownership to the next generation.” 

