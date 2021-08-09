August 9, 2021 - In support of the EnMarket Arena, the largest investment construction project in the city's history, the City of Savannah Economic Development Department and WorkSource Coastal (WSC) have resumed operations to continue centralized employment services onsite.
The office is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 620 Stiles Ave. Help is available for residents completing applications for hiring opportunities and contracted M/WBE and DBE firms to support their participation in the project.
Job seekers unable to come to the site to apply can reach out to Danielle Riley, WSC Business Service Representative, at (912) 659-3555. Resumes are accepted but not required. Crews are now hiring unskilled laborers.
MarRonde Lumpkin-Lotson or DeAnni Gibbs can be reached at (912) 652-3582 to assist M/WBE and DBE Firms participating firms.
