August 12, 2022 - M.E. Sack Engineering, a full-service Georgia engineering firm, recently added Austin Beasley to the team as Survey Crew Chief. In this role, he will help determine property boundaries through precise measurements; collecting field data for various types of surveys including topographic surveys, ALTA surveys, wetland and tree locations and construction layout. He will also serve as a supervisor to the M.E. Sack Engineering surveying team.
Beasley joins M.E. Sack Engineering with four years experience in the surveying industry. He has always been a lover of the outdoors, which goes hand in hand with his passion for this career. He says he is honored, everyday, to serve the community in a positive way.
