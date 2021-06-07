June 7, 2021 - Two employees in Barge’s Facilities Business Unit have relocated to Georgia offices, supporting the firm’s strategic growth plan for the region. Senior Project Manager Scott DeGaro, RA, relocated to Barge’s Savannah office and Electrical Engineer Stephen Estep, PE, relocated to the firm’s Gwinnett location.
Executive Vice President and Client Service Leader Randy Ferguson says, “With the addition of Scott and Stephen in their appropriate disciplines, our Georgia team will now be able to provide full-service support in all of our market segments, adding government, institutional, and industrial ‘buildings’ to our current offerings in transportation, water/wastewater, and site development and permitting.” Barge has multiple ongoing projects in the region with clients including the Army Corps of Engineers – Savannah District, Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources, and Chatham County.
As a Registered Architect (GA, SC, NY) DeGaro has 23 years of experience supervising the design and quality control process for renovation and new construction projects of various sizes and integrating sustainable design efforts as a LEED Accredited Professional (BD+C, O+M, ID+C), Guiding Principles Certified Professional (GPCP), and Green Globes Professional (GGP). DeGaro is a Certified Construction Contract Administrator (CCCA) and Construction Documents Technologist (CDT). He is also a member of the Society of American Military Engineers and the American Institute of Architects.
Professional Engineer (GA, TN, KY) Estep has 15 years of experience in the design and production of electrical construction documents for various facility types, including commercial, healthcare, industrial, federal, and higher education. He has been the lead designer and engineer of record for numerous projects of varying sizes and complexities.
Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multi-disciplinary practice areas. The employee-owned company is 400+ people strong and serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 171 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2021 Top 500 Design Firms list, is No. 229 on Architectural Record’s Top 300 Architecture Firms, and is a certified Great Place To Work®. Learn more at bargedesign.com, and stay connected with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
