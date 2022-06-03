June 3, 2022 - Barge elected two new members to the Board of Directors at their 2022 Annual Meeting: Doug Hooker and Ben Adams.
Doug Hooker, one of the firm’s three external board members, has been a prominent leader in both public and private sector organizations, recently retiring after 10 years serving as Executive Director of the Atlanta Regional Commission. In this role, Doug worked with state and local transportation entities in managing the region’s long-range transportation plan and facilitated community and development strategies to enhance the region’s growth and competitiveness. Doug has been active in numerous community organizations, having served in board member or advisory board roles for the Aerotropolis Atlanta Alliance, the Council for Quality Growth, Emory University, Georgia Tech (School of Civil & Environmental Engineering and President’s Advisory Board), Atlanta Technical College, the Atlanta Opera, the Atlanta Music Project, and the Georgia Conservancy. Doug continues to serve in similar capacities with the Community Foundation for Greater Atlanta, the Aurora Theatre, the Fox Theatre, and both the Ivan Allen College and School of City and Regional Planning at Georgia Tech. Doug has engineering and public policy degrees from Georgia Tech and from Emory’s Goizueta School of Business.
Ben Adams, PE, joined Barge in 2013 and is a Vice President leading the company’s Client Service function in the Georgia market. Ben has served as the leader of Barge’s Columbus office since its inception and has been instrumental in growing Barge’s presence in Georgia and Alabama. He is a member of the board of directors of the American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia, and a member of the Georgia Association of Water Professionals, the American Society of Civil Engineers, and American Water Works Association. Ben is a graduate of the University of Georgia.
Ben and Doug join current board members Bob Higgins, Shannon Lambert, Steve Edwards, Dan McConville, Chris Provost, Nancy Schultz, and Carrie Stokes.
Barge Design Solutions, Inc., is an engineering and architecture firm with diverse in-house multi-disciplinary practice areas. The employee-owned company is 400+ people strong and serves clients nationwide from multiple U.S. locations. Barge is ranked No. 171 on Engineering News-Record’s (ENR) 2022 Top 500 Design Firms list, is No. 229 on Architectural Record’s 2021 Top 300 Architecture Firms, and is a certified Great Place To Work®.Learn more at bargedesign.com, and stay connected with them on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.
