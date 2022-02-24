February 24, 2022 - Hussey Gay Bell recently announced the hire of Mr. Benjamin Crellin, SE, PE, LEED AP, as Director of Structural Engineering. He joins the firm with over 17 years of experience in the building construction industry.
Crellin has worked in most industry sectors utilizing a wide variety of building systems for new construction, as well as renovations and expansions of existing facilities. His market specializations include education, government, healthcare, industrial, and commercial. Crellin’s recent experience includes campus renovation and expansion projects for Georgia State University and the University of North Georgia, upgrades and additions to training facilities at the Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst for the United States Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) New York District, and additions to the Samsung Electronics appliance manufacturing warehouse in Newberry, SC.
As Director of Structural Engineering, he will be responsible for the leadership and technical direction of the structural group and for overseeing the successful implementation of structural designs through collaboration with architects, owners, and contractors. Crellin obtained a Master of Science in Structural Engineering and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. He is a registered Professional Structural Engineer in multiple states, including Georgia and South Carolina.
To learn more about HUSSEY GAY BELL, visit www.husseygaybell.com.
