November 15, 2021 - Method Engineering Group recently announced that Brandon Webster has joined its team of engineering professionals.
Webster, a registered professional engineer, joins Method Engineering Group as a project manager. He has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In this position, Webster will join his previous co-workers and current firm principals Christopher Shaffer and Andrew McKeever to assist in the design and project management of multiple projects throughout the Southeast.
“This position is a great opportunity to expand on the engineering and project management skills I have acquired over the past 7 years,” Webster said. “Method Engineering Group is a growing company in the Savannah area with a unique work environment that strives for client satisfaction. I look forward to being part of the growing team and I am excited for the new opportunity.”
Brandon is married to Ashley, who is a Registered Nurse and studying to become a Nurse Practitioner. In his spare time, Brandon can be found working at his family Christmas tree farm in Darien, Georgia. Brandon is also a licensed private pilot and enjoys golfing and traveling.
Webster is a currently licensed in Georgia and South Carolina. He has extensive experience in K-12 education, higher education, multifamily, and hospitality building design. He has a strong understanding of HVAC, plumbing, and fire protection design principles for commercial buildings.
“Brandon is a great addition to the Method Engineering team,” said firm principal Andrew McKeever. “We are familiar with his strong work ethic and his knowledge of mechanical engineering systems. He will help us deliver thoughtful engineering designs for our architecture and building-owner clients.”
“We’re excited to welcome Brandon to our team,” said firm principal Chris Shaffer. “We know his talents will help us grow our reputation to provide exceptional engineering while using the latest design software.”
Method Engineering Group is a consulting engineering firm focused on providing MEP engineering solutions for architects and building owners. Founded in Savannah, Georgia in 2019, Method Engineering Group specializes in the design of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems for new and renovated buildings. Additional services include fire protection design, communication system design, and sustainability consulting. Method Engineering Group offers engineering design services in 7 states, including Georgia, South Carolina, and Florida. For more information or to contact Method Engineering Group, call 912-963-1611, or visit www.methodeg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.