March 4, 2021 - Ethos Preservation has added Briana Grosicki to the team, in order to better serve their diverse client base made up of municipalities, nonprofits, private property owners and developers. Her expertise includes preservation policy, economics, civic data, and advocacy. She was most recently an associate principal at PlaceEconomics, a Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm working at the nexus of preservation and economics. Her work at PlaceEconomics contributed to studies in over 15 states including the 2015 Beyond Tourism: The Economics of Historic Preservation in Savannah report.
Grosicki is active on a national stage as the chairwoman of Preservation Action, a 501(c)4 grassroots lobby for historic preservation, and on the board of directors for the National Alliance of Preservation Commissions. She previously served as chair on her local municipal historic preservation commission in Muncie, Indiana and spearheaded a citywide parcel survey called ScoutMuncie. She was awarded the Dick Greene Memorial Historic Preservation Award for Promoting Historic Preservation in Muncie, IN (2019) and named one of the #DismantlePreservation: (un)Official 40 Under 40 (2020).
“With Briana’s expertise, Ethos is pleased to announce expanded services to include incentive development, fiscal impact studies, property value analysis in historic districts, vacant and abandoned property solutions, community impact analysis, and affordable housing assessments and solutions,” Fenwick said. “We’re happy to have her on board and look forward to the wonderful opportunities on the horizon for our company.”
For more information, visit www.ethospreservation.com.
