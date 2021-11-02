November 2, 2021 - Charles Perry Partners, Inc. (CPPI) recently announced that Brooke Phillips has joined the firm as Development Coordinator in the Southeastern Georgia and South Carolina sectors.
Phillips will manage administrative duties for the firm’s Savannah office while also facilitating operational continuity to the region’s construction projects. She will maintain CPPI’s calendar of events, provide logistics, and assist in client development and relations to continue positioning CPPI as a top provider of construction services in the public and private sectors.
An active member of the Junior League of Savannah since 2015, Phillips retains a Bachelor of Science in Communications from Kennesaw State University and has completed the Leadership Savannah and Dale Carnegie Training programs. She loves to cook, read historical fiction, and spend time with her, dogs Gibbs and Truman.
Visit cppi.com for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.