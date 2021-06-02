June 2, 2021 - LS3P recently announced that Architect Bryan Harder, AIA was recognized as a Senior Associate in the firm on May 27, 2021 at a virtual and in-person event across LS3P’s nine locations.
Harder, who earned a Master of Architecture from Savannah College of Art and Design with a specialty in Electronic Design, joined the firm in 2018. With over 20 years of experience in design and project management, he has delivered a diverse portfolio of work including multifamily, faith, K-12, and commercial projects. Harder’s notable recent work includes the completed Compassion Christian Church Downtown Campus, designs for Chatham Orthopaedic Associates facility in Blakely Commons, and a large cross-laminated timber multifamily residential project about to break ground at 111 Ann Street. He enjoys adaptive reuse, renovation, and new construction as well as managing complex projects.
The firm’s annual gathering celebrates the anniversary of the firm’s founding in 1963, and honors employees who demonstrate exemplary service and consistent excellence.
