August 1, 2023 - JTVS Builders, Inc. has announced the hiring of Bryon Houghton as Project Manager. In his position, Houghton will estimate, plan, and build commercial projects, while managing relationships with key project stakeholders. In addition, he will coordinate communication between subcontractors, project teams, architects, and engineers.

With over 10 years of experience in construction, Houghton has extensive professional experience in new construction, repairs, and renovation projects, primarily in the commercial sector. He has lived and worked on the American East Coast and in Australia, where projects have often taken him across both countries.

