August 1, 2023 - JTVS Builders, Inc. has announced the hiring of Bryon Houghton as Project Manager. In his position, Houghton will estimate, plan, and build commercial projects, while managing relationships with key project stakeholders. In addition, he will coordinate communication between subcontractors, project teams, architects, and engineers.
With over 10 years of experience in construction, Houghton has extensive professional experience in new construction, repairs, and renovation projects, primarily in the commercial sector. He has lived and worked on the American East Coast and in Australia, where projects have often taken him across both countries.
Houghton recently moved to Savannah from Charlotte, North Carolina, and is a graduate of Elon University with a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies and Business Administration. He also received a Master of Construction Management degree from Western Carolina University. He and his wife Andy are both avid outdoor and historic renovation enthusiasts. They are currently renovating their own 1920s Victorian home in downtown Savannah.
“Bryon has a wealth of knowledge and experience in the construction industry on an international level that will be a great asset to JTVS," said James Smith, Founder and Principal of JTVS Builders. "We are all excited to have him as part of the team.”
