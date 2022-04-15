April 15, 2022 - G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO of Hussey Gay Bell recently announced the promotion of Mr. C.J. Chance, PE, to Chief Operating Officer (COO) of its Georgia Operations. Chance joined the firm in 2005 immediately after graduating college and progressed from staff engineer to IT Officer and Principal and now to COO. Chance will be responsible for collaborating with the CEO and executing his vision, core strategies, as well as organizational change. Chance will travel the state growing Hussey Gay Bell’s Georgia operations and its multiple clients across the State of Georgia.
“C.J. will do a fantastic job promoting our culture of continuous improvement and catapult our most recent and future growth plans,” said CEO Holmes Bell. “I am confident that in this new role he will drive our strategic plan forward and continue to strengthen Hussey Gay Bell’s position in the Southeast.”
“It’s an honor to continue my journey with the firm and to have the opportunity to impact and reinforce the firm’s mission of providing responsive, high-quality service to our clients in the region and to those looking to relocate to our region,” said Chance.
A licensed professional engineer in Georgia and South Carolina, Chance holds a Bachelor of Science, Civil & Environmental Engineering degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology. During his tenure with the firm, Chance has been instrumental in managing and designing industrial, commercial, residential, institutional and governmental projects throughout the region. Career projects of note include Savannah’s Enmarket Arena, Savannah Convention Center’s Expansion, Georgia Southern’s Football Operations Center, master planned communities including Savannah Quarters, WaterWays Township and Raydient Places + Properties’ Belfast Commerce Tract and a host of industrial projects for Georgia Ports Authority, coastal Georgia economic development authorities, developers and end-users.
Chance is a graduate of Leadership Savannah and Past President of American Society of Civil Engineers – Savannah Chapter. Past and present volunteer and community commitments include Jenkins High School Business Education Advisory Council (BEAC), Jenkins High School of Engineering (SoE), Boy Scouts of America Explorer Post Program, Woodville-Tompkins Technical and Career High School and Johnson High School career development speaker and City of Statesboro Little League coaching. Affiliations include Georgia Economic Development Association (GEDA), American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE), American Council of Engineering Companies of Georgia (ACEC-GA) and Society for American Military Engineers (SAME). Chance is a member of First Baptist Church of Statesboro where he also serves as a Sunday School teacher and on various committees. He enjoys spending time with his wife, Evan, and their three children – Parker, Hunter, and Mason.
