April 11, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced its new registered Professional Landscape Architect (PLA) in the state of Georgia, Caitlin Teuton, PLA. Caitlin passed the four-part Landscape Architect Registration Examination, administered by the Council of Landscape Architect Registration Boards required to become licensed as a Professional Landscape Architect in the state of Georgia.
Caitlin joined Thomas & Hutton’s Savannah Landscape Architecture Department in August 2018. She has a Bachelor of Landscape Architecture from The University of Georgia. Caitlin works on a range of projects in Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas within multi-family, mixed-use, and industrial markets. Notable projects she is currently working on include Crystal Village (Austin, TX), Sea Pines Water Main Expansion (Hilton Head Island, SC), Riverport Industrial Park (Hardeeville, SC), and Georgia International Commerce Center (Bryan County, GA).
