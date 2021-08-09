August 9, 2021 - Epsten Group, a sustainable design, consulting, and commissioning firm with offices in Savannah, Atlanta, and Chicago, recently announced that Carmen Evans, AIA, LEED AP has been promoted to Design Studio Manager. Evans has helped shape the direction of the design department in her twelve years with the organization, and will now lead the design efforts for all future projects while maintaining current client relations and business development.
Carmen Evans is a Registered Architect and a 2006 graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design with a Master of Architecture. She has a broad range of project experience in architecture and interior design. Evans has worked multiple project types including, adaptive reuse and historic preservation, office interiors, condominiums, hotels, public facilities, and residences. Her interior design projects include numerous corporate offices, as well as the Zoo Atlanta Savanna Hall and Epsten Group’s offices.
Evans has been with the Epsten Group team since 2009 and is also a certified LEED Project Reviewer, with review and consulting experience on hundreds of LEED projects. She was 2020 AIA Savannah President, 2016 USGBC Savannah President, and a 2019 graduate of the inaugural AIA GA Christopher Kelley Leadership Development Program.
