April 20, 2022 - Caroline Peavy recently joined Thomas & Hutton’s Environmental Department in Savannah as a Designer. Caroline is a recent graduate of Georgia Southern University where she obtained her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering. As a student, she was part of the bridge design team and worked with Better Fresh Farms on their hydroponics farm. In her role as a Designer, Caroline will assist with the preparation of construction plans, specifications, reports, studies, supporting documentation, cost estimates, and permit applications for municipal water and wastewater projects. She is currently working on numerous public client projects including major water and sewer infrastructure to serve new industrial development in northern Bryan County, Georgia as well as an emergency water supply system for the Chatham County Georgia Multi-Agency Public Safety Facility.
For more information, visit www.thomasandhutton.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.