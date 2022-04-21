April 21, 2022 - Thomas & Hutton (T&H) recently announced its first Certified Professional Services Marketer. Marketing Manager, Cecilia Arango passed the Certified Professional Services Marketer (CPSM) exam administered by the Society for Marketing Professional Services (SMPS). SMPS is the premier resource for professional development for marketing professionals in the Architecture/Engineering/Construction (AEC) industry. The CPSM certification designates Cecilia as a professional in the AEC industry that meets the rigorous standard of experience and expertise in marketing professional services and demonstrates knowledge of the practice and related disciplines.
With over 20 years of experience at Thomas & Hutton, Cecilia serves as Marketing Manager and is based out of our Savannah Office. A graduate of Armstrong Atlantic State University and Georgia native, Cecilia began her career at Thomas & Hutton in 2001. In her role as Marketing Manager, Cecilia is responsible for marketing, social media, public relations, proposal coordination, and community relations activities for Thomas & Hutton’s nine regions. She is the driving force behind many office gatherings, fundraisers, and culture-building activities. Cecilia's enthusiasm for community and philanthropy extends pasts her work at Thomas & Hutton.
Cecilia is a graduate of Leadership Georgia, Leadership Southeast Georgia, and Leadership Savannah. She is the current President of the Metropolitan Savannah Rotary and serves on the board for Savannah Sports Council, Park Place Outreach, and Leadership Southeast Georgia.
