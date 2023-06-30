June 30, 2023 - Coleman Company, Inc. has announced the addition of Chanh Dang to its engineering team as a project engineer. Dang will assist project managers and be responsible for project coordination including design and permitting on various civil engineering projects.
Dang is a Vietnam-born individual who has embraced a diverse range of experiences, shaping him into a well-rounded individual. Having matured in the Silicon Valley area, Dang has successfully navigated the realms of design engineering, where his passion for problem-solving and sustainability has thrived. Through his work in San Jose DOT and BKF, Dang has made significant contributions, utilizing his skills to develop innovative infrastructures and integrate eco-friendly practices. Apart from his professional pursuits, Dang finds solace in travel and photography.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.