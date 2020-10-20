October 20, 2020 - Thomas & Hutton recently announced the following new hire in its Atlanta office.
Charles Page joined Thomas & Hutton’s Civil Department as a Project Manager. He has a Bachelor’s in Civil Engineering from Southern Polytechnic State University (now Kennesaw State University: Southern Polytechnic College of Engineering). Page’s expertise includes field experience in construction materials testing and land development design. He has experience with numerous commercial and other projects in the eastern United States from key land entitilement negotiations, research, and permitting to executing full site construction drawings, design, and consulting.
As a Civil Project Manager, Page’s responsibilities include growing the Atlanta team and market to expand Thomas & Hutton’s footprint in the region. Page will work with leadership to develop designers, produce precise, progressive, and effective industrial, commercial and other construction documents, as well as strengthen existing client relationships, and create new partnerships throughout the southeast.
